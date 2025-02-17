UK Tourist Dies After Falling from Cliff on Triund Trek in Himachal's Dharamshala

Shimla: A 27-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom, Howard Thomas Harry, died in an accident while trekking to Triund in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday. His friend, Robert John Emerton, also 27, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala.

Kangra Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, said that both trekkers reportedly fell from a cliff. "Police and SDRF teams were sent to rescue them, but unfortunately, one foreigner died before reaching Dharamshala," she said.

According to the police, the duo had come to India on tourist visas. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.