Published 16:32 IST, January 17th 2025
Ukraine War: 16 Indians Fighting in Russian Army Missing, 12 Killed, Says MEA
MEA stated that at least 16 Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army fighting in the Ukraine War have been missing.
Ukraine War: 16 Indians Fighting in Russian Army Missing, 12 Killed, Says MEA | Image: PTI
New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday, stated that at least 16 Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army fighting in the Ukraine War have been missing. Jaiswal further said that 12 have been killed so far.
Updated 16:36 IST, January 17th 2025