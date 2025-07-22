Republic World
Updated 22 July 2025 at 11:28 IST

UK’s F-35B Jet Flies Out of Kerala Airport After 5 Weeks on Ground

A British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing in Kerala in June finally took off after being stranded for five weeks due to a hydraulic fault.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
UK’s F-35B Jet Flies Out of Kerala Airport After 5 Weeks on Ground | Image: Republic

Thiruvananthapuram: A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet that had been grounded in Kerala for over five weeks after an emergency landing finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday morning.

The stealth fighter had been stranded since June 14 due to a hydraulic fault that required a specialised team from the UK to repair. Clearance for departure was granted on Monday after the aircraft was deemed fit to fly.

Visuals from the airport showed the F-35B taking off smoothly, ending its unexpected stay in India.

The jet was on its way from the UK to Australia when it was forced to divert to Kerala, facing low fuel levels and adverse weather conditions. The Indian Air Force facilitated its emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, ensuring the safety of the pilot and the aircraft.

Published 22 July 2025 at 11:19 IST