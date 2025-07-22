UK’s F-35B Jet Flies Out of Kerala Airport After 5 Weeks on Ground

Thiruvananthapuram: A British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet that had been grounded in Kerala for over five weeks after an emergency landing finally took off from Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday morning.

The stealth fighter had been stranded since June 14 due to a hydraulic fault that required a specialised team from the UK to repair. Clearance for departure was granted on Monday after the aircraft was deemed fit to fly.

Visuals from the airport showed the F-35B taking off smoothly, ending its unexpected stay in India.