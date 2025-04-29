UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls EAM S Jaishankar, Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately, reiterating his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22, claiming the lives of 26 innocent Indians.

The Secretary-General emphasised the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.

He also expressed deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, underscoring the need to avoid a confrontation that could lead to tragic consequences. Guterres offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts.

In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.