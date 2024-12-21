Unable To Cope With Death Of Close Friend, Teenage Girl Commits Suicide

Banda (UP): Struggling to cope with the death of a close friend, a teenage girl allegedly hanged herself at her residence here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Pushpa Devi Prajapati (18) and her friend Gayatri (19) hanged themselves at their homes on Friday.

Gayatri, the daughter of Devraj Verma, became upset after being unable to buy warm clothes and committed suicide at her home in Jari village in the Dehat Kotwali area, said Circle Officer (CO) Banda Rajiv Pratap Singh.

He added that the police were preparing to conduct a post-mortem examination of Gayatri’s body when they received information that her friend, Pushpa Devi had also taken her own life.

So far, the investigation has revealed that both girls were close friends and they had each other's names tattooed on their arms.