'Unable To Discharge Duties': TCS Suspends 'Mastermind' Nida Khan Amid 'Conversion' Row'; Suspension Letter Surfaces

New Delhi: The Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is currently embroiled in a high-profile controversy following serious allegations of workplace misconduct and religious coercion.

At the heart of the investigation is 26-year-old Nida Khan, who has been identified as the primary suspect in a scheme involving the systemic harassment of staff and the forced religious conversion of several employees.

Khan is among eight employees accused of a range of serious offenses at the TCS Nashik BPO, including alleged rape, sexual harassment, and religious coercion of their colleagues, as per reports.

Following these allegations, all involved staff members were suspended and Khan’s formal suspension notice was issued shortly after her involvement in the case came to light.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Khan, who joined the company in December 2021, was working as a 'process associate' and was suspended last week.

“This is to inform you that the Company has been made aware of a serious matter reported against you, pursuant to which you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the Company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the Management," the letter dated April 9 read.

Advertisement

The company also informed Khan that her access to the TCS network had been temporarily revoked and she was instructed to surrender any company assets in her possession. Khan was also instructed not to report to any company office, nor to discuss the subject of the case with any employee, or she will face disciplinary action.

'Mastermind Khan'

Khan has emerged as the central focus of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry, spearheaded by the Nashik City Police.

As authorities delve deeper into the toxic environment reported at the BPO, the case has sparked widespread concern regarding employee safety and corporate oversight. This case has sent shockwaves through the IT sector, fueling urgent demands for more robust protections against workplace discrimination and harassment.

Whereabouts of Nida Khan?

As per reports, Khan- who is on the run- is is currently in Mumbai awaiting the birth of her first child, as per her family.

While remaining at large, Khan has filed for anticipatory bail in a Nashik court, with indications that her legal team will cite her medical condition and pregnancy as key grounds for protection from arrest.

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its pursuit, officials are likely to cross-check her family's claims with medical records to confirm the legitimacy of her bail grounds, as per sources.

'Not HR head'

Khan's family has also clarified that Nida is not a member of the HR team, contradicting widespread reports on social media. In reality, she serves as a tele-caller within the sales department, a role she has held since joining the BPO in December 2021, stated reports.

TCS case

The investigation gained nationwide attention after the Nashik police registered an FIR based on a complaint by a 23-year-old BPO employee.

She accused her senior colleague, Danish Shaikh, of sexual harassment and engaging in a sexual relationship under the false pretext of marriage. The case was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained by deceitful means), Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 299 (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and Section 3(5) (joint liability).

In her statement, the woman alleged that Danish concealed his existing marriage to mislead her into a relationship. She further claimed that Danish and another colleague, Tausif, attempted to pressure her by comparing the "merits" of Islam over Hinduism.