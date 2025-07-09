‘Unacceptable…’: Fadnavis Blasts Shiv Sena MLA Over Canteen Assault

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s assault on a Vidhan Bhavan canteen staffer over the alleged poor quality of food. The incident, captured in a viral video, sparked outrage across party lines and prompted calls for strict action.

“Such conduct does not send the right message. Such behaviour is unacceptable and not honorable to anyone,” Fadnavis said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He added that Gaikwad’s actions had tarnished the reputation of all elected representatives.

The controversy unfolded after Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab raised the matter in the Maharashtra Assembly. Parab accused the ruling dispensation of fostering a culture of political highhandedness.

Responding to the concerns, Fadnavis stated: “A wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is a misuse of power. If there are issues regarding food quality, complaints should be lodged formally. Action will be taken.”

Chief Minister Seeks Action from Speaker and Chairman

Calling it a serious issue, the Chief Minister urged the Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Council Chairman Ram Shinde to take cognisance of the matter. “Assault by public representatives does not send out the right message. You must consider appropriate action,” he said.

Despite the widespread condemnation, Gaikwad, a two-term legislator from Buldana, remained unapologetic.

Speaking to reporters later, he justified his behaviour, claiming that the canteen operators had ignored repeated complaints about unhygienic food.