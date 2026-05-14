'Unacceptable': MEA Condemns Attack on Indian-Flagged Ship Off Oman Coast

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly condemned an attack on an Indian-flagged commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, describing the incident as “unacceptable” and expressing deep concern over the continued targeting of civilian shipping in the region.

In an official statement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attack, which occurred yesterday, endangers innocent lives and undermines the freedom of navigation and international commerce.

“All Indian crew members on board are safe,” the statement confirmed.

The Ministry extended its gratitude to the Omani authorities for their swift response and successful rescue operation.

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The Spokesperson emphasised India’s firm position: “Targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.”

This incident comes amid heightened tensions in key maritime routes, where commercial vessels have increasingly faced threats, raising alarms over maritime security and the safety of seafarers. Indian authorities are understood to be in close coordination with Oman and other international partners to ensure the safety of Indian-flagged vessels and their crews operating in the area.

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