Not Tired at Any Point: Rashtrapati Bhavan Reacts Strongly to Sonia Gandhi's 'Poor Lady' Insult Of President Murmu

New Delhi: ‘The President was not tired at any point’, the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement, condemning Sonia Gandhi 's ‘Poor Lady’ remark on president Droupadi Murmu .

“Rashtrapati Bhavan would like to clarify that nothing could be farther from the truth. The President was not tired at any point. Indeed, she has believed that speaking up for the marginalized communities, for women and farmers, as she was doing during the course of her address, can never be tiring. The President’s office believes it might be the case that these leaders have not acquainted themselves with the idiom and discourse in Indian languages such as Hindi, and thus formed a wrong impression. In any case, such comments are in poor taste, unfortunate and entirely avoidable”, the President's office said in a statement.

How Gandhis Insulted President Murmu?

Soon after the President delivered her address to the joint sitting, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end...she could hardly speak poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Latching on to the remark, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Sonia Gandhi referring to the President as a 'poor thing' demeans the high office and reflects her feudal mindset. This is not the first time the Congress has ridiculed the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional office in the country." "Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, who frequently flaunts a copy of the Constitution, has not even considered making a courtesy visit to the President," he said.