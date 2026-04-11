Unaware Of Impending Doom, Devotees Chant 'Radhe Radhe' Minutes Before Mathura Boat Capsizes | Video

Mathura: A video taken minutes before a boat capsized in Mathura showed the victims joyfully chanting ‘Jai Radhe Radhe’, unaware of their tragic fate. The boat sank in the Yamuna River near Kesi Ghat on Friday, killing 10 devotees during what was meant to be a routine pilgrimage in Vrindavan, Mathura district.

The video of their final moments showed them clapping and doing bhajan-kirtan with big smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the boat ride. Some were making videos of the moment. Notably, none of the devotees were seen wearing a life jacket.

The devotees' peace was short-lived since their boat collided with a pontoon bridge, leading to a tragic accident.

Following the mishap, the devotees were seen screaming and crying out for help as they thrashed in the water in a desperate bid to save themselves.

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As many as 22 people were rescued safely.

A woman whose family members lost their life in the tragedy lamented, “Yesterday they left for Mathura, Vrindavan...Around 2.30 pm, they uploaded a video expressing their happiness."

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