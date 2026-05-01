Unaware Of Impending Doom, Tourists Enjoy Cruise Ride Minutes Before Boat Sinks In Jabalpur | Video

Jabalpur: A video taken minutes before a cruise boat capsized in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, showed the victims enjoying the ride, unaware of their tragic fate. The boat sank in the Narmada River's Bargi Dam area on Thursday evening.

Tourists on the deck were seen laughing and enjoying the strong, cool winds, minutes before a sudden storm overturned the vessel, killing nine people and leaving six others missing.

The video of their last moments is believed to have been recorded by one of the passengers. Several kids were also seen on the boat with their families.

Notably, the video highlighted that the wind was visibly strong during the time, with choppy water in the background and passengers' clothes and hair blowing vigorously. Yet no one on board was seen wearing a life jacket.

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