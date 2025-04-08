‘Uncivilised Woman’: Kalyan Banerjee Shreds ‘Rude MP’ Amid TMC Chat Leak Row

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) finds itself embroiled in a storm of internal strife, as a full-blown feud between senior MP Kalyan Banerjee and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra spilled into the public domain, courtesy of leaked videos and chat screenshots shared by the BJP ’s IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya.

The footage, allegedly recorded at the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters on April 4, shows a visibly agitated Kalyan Banerjee verbally attacking a fellow MP. Another voice — believed to be that of Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien — is heard pleading with Banerjee to calm down: “We are in a public space, brother, I’m pleading with you.” Banerjee, undeterred, retorts, “They are so unruly… Saying [anything] will get me arrested…”

Malviya shared the video clips along with WhatsApp screenshots that appeared to confirm internal rifts within the TMC. The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread public and media attention to the party’s growing infighting.

Kalyan Banerjee’s Outburst

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing, albeit indirect, attack on Mahua Moitra — referring to her as a “rude female MP” who, he alleged, tried to get him arrested during the delegation's visit to the poll panel office.

“She came charging at me, shouting at the top of her voice. I responded accordingly. Then she ran to the BSF and asked them to arrest me. Who is she to do that? I will not tolerate this,” said Banerjee.

“This uncivilised woman has no other issue in her politics except Modi and Adani. She never challenges any other BJP leader,” he added, making it clear who he was targeting, without taking Moitra’s name. Banerjee also said he would resign if party supremo Mamata Banerjee found him to be in the wrong.

Saugata Roy Confirms Mahua Was in Tears

Veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy, though not present during the altercation, confirmed reports that Mahua Moitra was seen crying in Parliament after the confrontation.

Speaking to the media, Roy said, “She was planning to file a complaint about Kalyan’s behaviour. Several MPs feel his conduct is intolerable and that Mamata Banerjee should be informed.”

Roy described the clash as “deeply unfortunate” and a sign of how strained relations have become within the party.

Mamata's Silence and a Reported Ultimatum

While the TMC leadership has maintained public silence on the matter, reports suggest that Mamata Banerjee has not taken the episode lightly.