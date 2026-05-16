Under-Construction Bridge Over Jatinga River Collapses In Assam’s Cachar Amid Heavy Rain

Cachar: Continuous rainfall across Assam’s Barak Valley took a dangerous turn on Friday when a section of a bridge under construction over the Jatinga River collapsed, with its central span crashing into the water. The incident has raised questions over the quality of infrastructure works and the safety of ongoing projects in the flood-prone region.

According to reports, the structure, linking Purandarpur and Badarpur in the Barkhola constituency of Cachar district, was intended to ease travel and boost connectivity once completed. The foundation stone had been laid in March 2024 by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The officials had projected the construction of the bridge as a key development under the state’s road-building programme.