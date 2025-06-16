Republic World
  • Under-Construction School Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Several Workers Feared Trapped

Updated 16 June 2025 at 22:25 IST

Under-Construction School Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Several Workers Feared Trapped

Lintel of an under-construction school collapses, several workers trapped. Rescue operation underway.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Under-Construction School Collapses In Kanpur
Under-Construction School Collapses In Kanpur | Image: X

Kanpur: In a terrifying incident, the lintel of an under-construction school suddenly collapsed on Monday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, leaving several workers trapped beneath the debris. According to sources, the collapse happened while workers were present at the under-construction building. On information, the local police, the fire department and the team of other concerned departments rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The officials stated that the rescue operation is currently underway, with emergency teams, including police and administration personnel, actively involved in the efforts.

