Under-Construction School Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Several Workers Feared Trapped

Kanpur: In a terrifying incident, the lintel of an under-construction school suddenly collapsed on Monday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, leaving several workers trapped beneath the debris. According to sources, the collapse happened while workers were present at the under-construction building. On information, the local police, the fire department and the team of other concerned departments rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The officials stated that the rescue operation is currently underway, with emergency teams, including police and administration personnel, actively involved in the efforts.