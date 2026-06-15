'Under What Law Does It Operate?': Priyank Kharge Seeks Answers on RSS Funding, Legal Status

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge has written an open letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marks 100 years of its existence. In his open letter, Kharge said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant presence in public life and, therefore, must be held to the “highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance.”

Citing the annual report for 2025-26 released by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS' highest decision-making body, Kharge said the organisation has a substantial footprint in Karnataka, with 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis.

"Such an extensive organisational presence, especially when it involves regular public mobilisation, uniformed route marches and large-scale social outreach, cannot be treated as a private or informal arrangement. It raises legitimate questions about legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, sources of funding and compliance with the Constitution and laws of India," Kharge said in the letter.

The Congress leader requested the RSS to depute its authorised office-bearers to explain the legal grounds on which an organisation of such magnitude continues to function "without being formally registered as a legal entity or as a body of individuals under the applicable laws."

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Karnataka Congress Govt Seeks Legal Clarification from RSS, Kharge Writes to Bhagwat

"In a constitutional democracy, no organisation, however old, large or influential, can remain above scrutiny. Every citizen, association, institution and body that operates in public life is expected to comply with the law," he said.

Kharge further stated that religious institutions, trusts, NGOs, companies and other bodies are required to disclose their structure, activities, finances and sources of income, and argued that the RSS should also place similar information in the public domain. The letter sought details regarding the RSS' legal status and organisational structure, its office-bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations and income, expenditure and assets, tax compliance, the legal basis for conducting activities without formal registration, and permissions obtained for public events, route marches and mass gatherings.

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"An organisation that regularly evokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution of India," Kharge said. Calling for "constitutional introspection" during the RSS' centenary year, he urged the organisation to register itself, disclose its activities and finances, pay all applicable taxes and function as a transparent and accountable organisation within the framework of Indian law.