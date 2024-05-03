Advertisement

New Delhi: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail was on Friday stabbed to death allegedly by an Afghan national lodged in the same jail. Reportedly the incident took place on Friday after an altercation that broke out between the deceased and other UTP over some minor issue. After the incident, the Hari Nagar police registered a case under sections of murder and initiated an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), Vichitra Veer stated that information was received in Hari Nagar Police Station on Friday from the DDU Hospital regarding the incident. The deceased has been identified as UTP Deepak (29) yrs, a resident of Delhi’s Shakurpur. As per the police official, the deceased sustained one stab injury in his chest causing him fatal injuries.

The DCP said, “Deceased Deepak was lodged in the Tihar jail number 3, in a case of murder, which took place in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar police station area. Information regarding the same has been given to Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), West for appointing a Metropolitan Magistrate (MM), West of Tis Hazari Court for conducting proceedings under Section 176 of the CrPC.”

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the deceased was attacked by a fellow inmate with a sharp metal object. It is being alleged that an Afghan National namely Abdul Bashir Akhondzada (44), who used to reside in Lajpat Nagar area, was behind the murder. Accused Abdul is lodged in Tihar jail in an attempt to murder case.

The incident was reported at around 12.30 on Friday afternoon. “No gang angle has come to notice in this. As per the information received, some altercation has taken place between the alleged and deceased in the morning over the issue of food,” the police official added.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

