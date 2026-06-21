Underwater Yoga in the Mahanadi River: Spectacular Session Held in Odisha's Cuttack | WATCH

Cuttack, Odisha: In a unique celebration of International Yoga Day, members of the Odisha Yachting Association (OYA) performed underwater yoga in the waters of the Mahanadi River in Cuttack on Saturday.

The participants, including children, took to the river to demonstrate aquatic yoga postures beneath the surface, blending ancient yogic traditions with the challenges of flowing water. The event highlighted physical strength, mental focus, and water safety awareness.

Organised by the OYA, the session featured a diverse group of enthusiasts including defence veterans, adventurers, sailors, and local figures.

Prior to the event, organisers conducted a thorough site survey to evaluate water currents, depth, and safety factors. Rescue divers, medical staff, and safety boats were on standby, while all participants received training in aquatic yoga postures and water safety protocols.

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Video footage from the event, captures participants holding steady poses amid the river's gentle currents, with banners for International Day of Yoga 2026 visible in the background.

Indian Navy organises underwater yoga session

In a distinctive celebration of International Day of Yoga, the Indian Navy organized a special underwater yoga session at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam, showcasing the seamless integration of ancient wellness practices with modern military prowess.

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The event, held amidst challenging underwater conditions, highlighted the Navy personnel’s exceptional operational capabilities, physical fitness, and mental resilience. Participants performed yoga asanas while submerged, demonstrating remarkable proficiency in both diving skills and yogic discipline.

This innovative initiative not only emphasized the importance of physical and mental well-being for armed forces personnel but also beautifully illustrated the synergy between yoga, military training, and operational readiness.