Undettered, Resolute: Devotees Keep Queeing Up At Kedarnath Dham Despite Heavy Snowfall | Watch

Rudraprayag: Despite heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions for the last few days, pilgrims continued to pour in at Kedarnath Dham. Persistent snowfall in the region led to a significant drop in temperature and increased cold conditions. However, visuals from the spot suggest that the enthusiasm of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine remained undeterred.

Thousands of pilgrims were seen standing in long queues amid the snowfall, waiting for their turn to offer prayers. The administration has been making necessary arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims; while the queue of devotees waiting to offer prayers continued to get longer.

After three days of continuous rainfall, light snowfall was also recorded at the shrine on Monday. Despite the adverse weather, the enthusiasm among devotees remained high, with a large number of pilgrims continuing their journey on foot to seek blessings.

Steps Taken By The Administration

The administration has put in place extensive safety arrangements along the trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. Security personnel from the police, PRD, SDRF, NDRF, and the Mule Task Force have been deployed at key halting points such as Junglechatti, Bhimbali, Rambara, Bhairav Glacier, and Linchauli to ensure safe and smooth movement of pilgrims.

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District authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Sector Magistrates and Sub-Sector Magistrates have been issued necessary instructions to respond promptly to any emergency. Despite the harsh weather conditions, the pilgrimage continues, with authorities maintaining full alert to ensure the safety of devotees.

In an interaction with ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the Kedarnath Yatra is progressing rapidly, with over 300,000 devotees having already completed their pilgrimage. He noted that enthusiasm remains high, and pilgrims continue to arrive despite the deteriorating weather.

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He added that, as a precautionary measure, pilgrims have been halted at several points along the route and are being continuously informed about potential risks. Snowfall was also recorded in Kedarnath, while rain and fog continue to affect the trekking path.