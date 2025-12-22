Updated 22 December 2025 at 23:05 IST
Unexploded Shell Found in Poonch, Area Cordoned Off; Terror Associate Arrested in Separate Operation
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were alerted after an unexploded shell was found, leading to precautionary measures and cordoning off the area. No casualties were reported. Separately, a terrorist associate was arrested in Pulwama with a pistol and ammunition, prompting further investigation.
Poonch: Security forces were put on alert on Monday after an unexploded shell was found in the Seri Kangra area of Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting immediate preventive action to ensure civilian safety.
According to officials, the shell was noticed in a residential area, following which security agencies were immediately informed. Security forces rushed to the location and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any movement near the unexploded shell. Locals were advised to stay away from the site while standard safety protocols were put in place.
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or damage to property have been reported so far. Bomb disposal teams are expected to examine the shell and carry out necessary procedures to neutralise it safely. Officials said the situation remains under control and there is no cause for panic.
Security agencies have launched an assessment to ascertain the origin of the shell, while maintaining heightened vigilance in the border district, which has witnessed security concerns in the past.
Terrorist Associate Arrested During CASO in Pulwama
In a separate security-related development, joint security forces arrested a terrorist associate during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Wuyan Khrew in Pulwama district.
The arrested individual has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gulab Bagh, Tral. During the search operation, security personnel recovered one pistol along with five live rounds from his possession.
Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway to establish the individual’s role and possible links to terror networks. Security agencies continue to maintain a high state of alert across sensitive areas of the Union Territory.
