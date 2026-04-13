Unidentified Female Body Found at Manipur's Churachandpur, Police Launches Investigation
One unidentified female dead body was found lying at the suburb of Muolvaiphei village in Churachandpur District. The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and commenced the investigation. A murder case under Section 103 of BNS has been registered.
- India News
- 1 min read
Churachandpur, Manipur: One unidentified female dead body was found lying at the suburb of Muolvaiphei village in Churachandpur District, Manipur Police said on Monday.
The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and commenced the investigation.
The police have registered a murder case under Section 103 of BNS.
The body was deposited at the District Hospital Morque, police said.
Advertisement
The police are yet to reveal information related to the nature of the crime as the investigation is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.