Updated 13 April 2026 at 18:26 IST Unidentified Female Body Found at Manipur's Churachandpur, Police Launches Investigation One unidentified female dead body was found lying at the suburb of Muolvaiphei village in Churachandpur District. The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and commenced the investigation. A murder case under Section 103 of BNS has been registered.