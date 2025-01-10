Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami

Bareilly: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday highlighted the various initiatives undertaken in the state, reaffirming the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the "Devbhoomi" this month.

Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to have UCC Act, which seeks to establish a uniform and an equal set of rules on marriage, divorce, succession and inheritance for all citizens in the state, except the Scheduled Tribes (STs), irrespective of religion. It makes registration of all marriages and live-in relationships mandatory.

"We have formulated the Uniform Civil Code law in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. This is the state's first honour and will be implemented within this month," Dhami said during the inauguration of the 29th Uttarayani Mela in Bareilly.

He compared the UCC to India's sacred rivers such as Sharda, Ganga, Saraswati and Kaveri, stating that just as they sustain life across the country, the UCC will work similarly.

Regarding the state's tourism and infrastructure initiatives, Dhami said, "In Haridwar and Rishikesh, we are planning to develop the Ganga Corridor. Work on a corridor along the Sharda River has also begun." He added that Uttarakhand continues to see an increasing influx of devotees and tourists which would be bolstered by the reconstruction efforts in Kedarnath and the master plan underway at Badrinath Dham.

Dhami also announced beautification and restoration efforts for temples in the Kumaon region and development at Purnagiri.

"It gives me immense joy that more devotees from Uttar Pradesh visit Purnagiri. We are creating the Sharda Corridor, which will enhance the ghats and beautify the area," he said.

The chief minister expressed hope for Uttarakhand becoming a hub for destination weddings and tourism, emphasising the state's growing reputation.

"Handicraft products from Uttarakhand are gaining recognition among multinational companies and women in the state are doing excellent work. Over one lakh women in Uttarakhand are now earning a substantial income. We will provide them with interest-free loans," he said.

On governance and security, Dhami shared progress on several legal reforms, including the anti-conversion law, the introduction of anti-riot legislation and measures to counter exam malpractice.

"We have taken strong steps by enacting an anti-riot law. Any damages caused during riots will be recovered from the perpetrators.

"Similarly, with our anti-cheating law, over 100 individuals involved in exam malpractice have been jailed. This ensures fair opportunities for deserving candidates," he added.

Dhami mentioned initiatives to combat "land jihad", stating that 5,000 acres of encroached land have been freed. He also discussed tackling issues like "spit jihad" with new laws to maintain public order.

Looking ahead, the chief minister announced that the 28th National Games would commence on January 28 in Uttarakhand, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the event.

Earlier, Dhami inaugurated the 29th Uttarayani Mela where he was accompanied by Bareilly MP Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam and Cantonment MLA Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The three-day fair, held at Bareilly Club Ground, showcases Uttarakhand's culture, music and dance, delighting attendees with performances by local artists and food stalls featuring traditional delicacies.

The UCC has been on the BJP's agenda nationally for many years. But the party's government in Uttarakhand became the first to take a concrete step towards implementing it just before the Lok Sabha elections last year.

An expert committee formed by Dhami and headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted a comprehensive draft in four volumes to the state government in February 2024.

Acting on the draft, the state government presented the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Assembly a few days later and it was passed on February 7.

The UCC Act received President Droupadi Murmu's approval on March 11, making the hill state the first in independent India to have a UCC Act.

A nine-member state government-appointed panel, chaired by former chief secretary Singh to lay down the rules for the UCC's implementation panel, submitted its final report. Dhami has previously said in no unclear terms that the UCC will be implemented in January.