‘Uniform is a Calling, Not a Career’: IG Seema Dhundia at Republic India Women’s Summit 2026

New Delhi: In a stirring tribute to the changing face of national security, Seema Dhundia, Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), delivered a powerhouse keynote at the Republic India Women’s Summit 2026. Speaking on the theme “Women Warriors of New India: Defending Democracy,” the trailblazing officer, who belongs to the very first generation of women officers inducted in 1987, chronicled the evolution of women from "token presence" to "frontline defenders."

IG Dhundia’s address was not just a speech; it was a manifesto for the modern woman in uniform, blending raw operational data with deeply personal anecdotes of resilience.

From 1986 to Global Benchmarks

Dhundia took the audience back to 1986, when the CRPF shattered the glass ceiling by raising the world’s first all-female paramilitary battalion. What began as a strategic move to handle female protesters in law-and-order situations has morphed into a global benchmark of excellence.

"The journey of women in the CRPF has been one of steady determination," Dhundia remarked. She highlighted the historic deployment of women to Sri Lanka for the IPKF mission and the ultimate sacrifice of Constable Kamlesh Kumari, who laid down her life during the 2001 Parliament attack. "She protected the Temple of Indian Democracy and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. She proved that courage has no gender."

The "Liberia" Moment: Mind Over Might

One of the most captivating moments of the summit was Dhundia reflecting on her time as the commander of the first all-female United Nations Police Unit in Liberia in 2007.

She recalled a moment when international media questioned how her team would compete with physically robust male counterparts. Her response was iconic: "I told them, I have my mind, and it is stronger than you." She emphasised that while physical endurance is vital, women bring a unique "Special Ops" toolkit to the field: high emotional intelligence, superior communication skills, and a natural ability for community engagement, traits that are essential for building trust in conflict zones like the Bastar region or the Kashmir Valley.

The Footprint of Women in the CRPF

The impact of women across the force is now absolute. In Counter-Terrorism, they hold active roles in Valley Quick Action Teams (QAT) and Ayodhya security. In Anti-Naxal Operations, the pioneering Bastariya Battalion features 33% local tribal women trained specifically in jungle warfare.

The reach extends to Specialised Units, where women lead in the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the famous "Blue Uniform" riot specialists and the Medical Corps, where female doctors and paramedics serve as first responders in high-risk Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). Even in Elite Sports, officers like Karnam Malleswari have brought home Olympic and Commonwealth glory, proving excellence exists both on and off the battlefield.

Redefining the "New India"

Dhundia’s speech aligned perfectly with the government’s mission to make India Naxal-free by March 2026, noting that "Mahila Warriors" are central to this campaign. She also pointed to recent symbolic victories, such as Assistant Commandant Simran Bala becoming the first woman to lead an all-male marching contingent at the 2026 Republic Day Parade.

"Internal security is not just about neutralising threats; it is about building trust and upholding constitutional values," Dhundia stated. "A secure nation must be an inclusive nation."

A Calling, Not a Career

Closing her address, the IG turned her attention to the young students in the audience. Her message was clear: the uniform is a "calling" that demands integrity and sacrifice but rewards the individual with a sense of purpose that few other professions can match.