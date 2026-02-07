Union Budget 2026-27: AIADMK's EPS Voices Support For Clear and Sustained Growth Plan Laid Down By Modi Government

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27, stating that it reflects India’s economic strength and presents a clear and sustained roadmap for growth under the Modi government.

He said the government has maintained a strong focus on fiscal discipline while ensuring long-term economic stability in the budget presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, referring to the Economic Survey 2025–26 released on January 29, he noted that India continues to demonstrate resilience despite global uncertainties and highlighted that the economy was projected to grow between 6.5 per cent and 7 per cent in 2025–26, with growth expected to rise further to 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent in 2026–27.

“The Union Budget 2026–27 has been framed with a clear focus on strengthening fiscal management, reducing the fiscal deficit, and ensuring sustained economic growth. These measures will further reinforce India’s long-term economic stability and growth trajectory,” EPS said.

The AIADMK leader welcomed the budget’s emphasis on reducing imports and boosting domestic manufacturing. He said the focus on research-led production and high-technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, container manufacturing, and green energy would strengthen India’s industrial ecosystem. He also described the push for industrial corridors, logistics parks, and manufacturing hubs as a forward-looking step.

EPS pointed out that allocations for the textile sector, particularly in Tiruppur and Karur, would significantly boost employment generation and exports. He added that Tamil Nadu stands to benefit from these targeted interventions.

The budget’s thrust on infrastructure development, including highways, high-speed rail corridors, and inland waterways, was expected to transform the transportation sector, EPS said. He also welcomed the priority given to Ayurveda, dairy, and livestock sectors.

He also highlighted the measures announced for micro, small and medium enterprises and said the allocation of ₹2,000 crore to ensure credit access and ₹10,000 crore for MSME growth financing would greatly benefit entrepreneurs and small industries. He noted that Tamil Nadu, with its strong MSME base, would particularly gain from these initiatives.