Published 20:37 IST, February 7th 2025
Union Cabinet Approves Income Tax Bill, Easing Tax Filing Process For Common Man
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Income Tax Bill, a move aimed at simplifying taxation for the common man.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Income Tax Bill, a move aimed at simplifying taxation for the common man. According to officials, the bill is designed to provide a more straightforward tax filing process, reducing litigation and making life easier for taxpayers.
According to government sources, the bill will be a game-changer for ordinary citizens, providing them with a more streamlined and efficient way to file their taxes. The sources added that the bill will help avoid a lot of litigation matters, making the tax filing process less cumbersome.
The new income tax bill is part of the government's efforts to reform the tax system, making it more taxpayer-friendly. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced plans to introduce a new income tax bill in her Budget speech, stating that the bill would be "clear and direct". The government aims to replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961 with the new bill, which will have fewer long sentences, provisos, and explanations.
Updated 20:37 IST, February 7th 2025