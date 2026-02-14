Union Cabinet Cabinet Clears Major Expansion of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line; 8 New Stations to Boost Connectivity

New Delhi: New Delhi: In a significant boost to urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142. The move is set to further strengthen seamless mass transit links across Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi.

The 11.6-kilometre extension will involve the construction of eight new elevated stations, significantly improving last-mile connectivity and easing congestion on key residential and commercial corridors. The project will be implemented by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited at an estimated cost of Rs 2,254 crore, with construction expected to be completed within four years.

The Botanical Garden station will serve as a major interchange hub, seamlessly linking the extended Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro network’s Blue and Magenta Lines. This integration will offer commuters improved travel options across the region and support easier movement towards key destinations such as the airport, business centres and residential zones.

Upon completion, the Noida and Greater Noida metro network is expected to grow to over 61 kilometres, marking another milestone in the rapid expansion of mass transit infrastructure in the region.

Earlier, on February 11, the Delhi government also took a major step towards strengthening and modernising the capital's public transport system. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved Metro Phase V(A).

The Delhi CM informed that this ambitious project will develop three new corridors totalling 16 kilometres in length, including 13 metro stations. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 12,014.91 crore, with the Delhi Government's budgetary share being Rs 2,940.46 crore. The project is targeted for completion in 2028, accoridng to a release from Delhi CMO.

The expansion aligns with the government’s efforts to provide a clean, efficient and integrated transportation system, reducing dependence on private vehicles and lowering road congestion and emissions. The upgraded network is expected to attract more commuters to public transport, supporting both daily travel convenience and broader environmental goals.