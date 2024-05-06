Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know and exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross 400 mark on June 4. During the interview, Shah addressed a wide range of topics including Electoral Bonds, the Prajwal Revanna case, frozen accounts of the Congress party, the Uniform Civil Code, and figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Rohith Vemula. The most trendsetting election interview will be aired across various platforms of the Republic Media Network, making it a significant event in the electoral discourse. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates:

Here are the excerpts from Amit Shah's most explosive and headline-generating interview:

'Abki Baar 400 Paar'

Speaking with Editor-in-Chief Goswami, Shah exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross the mark of 400 seats in India's Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He said “Delivery record of last deceased will ensure 400 paar. India wants Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister. Modi defeated every adversity in the last decade. No matter what the challenge is, we've come on top.”

Why Raise Shariah During the Elections?

Shah said, "Shariah days are gone, it's time for UCC." He added that whether it is an election season or not, there's no scope for Shariah law. Further calling it a 'tactic' by the Congress party, Shah said it was a way to gravitate India to where it was previously. "Congress wants religion-based laws." The Home Minister also mentioned about Tejashwi Yadav who declared a holiday on Friday.

Shah further drawing similarities between Congress and Owaisi-led AIMIM said that both parties have the same 'vote-bank strategy.' "Open secret to Congress for wooing vote is for Muslim Votebank."

When asked about Pakistan's recent support for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shah said “Pakistan wants Rahul to be elected as the PM of the country. I don't have a problem with it, but what has Rahul done that Pakistan is falling over heels for him?” This comes as recently a controversy sparked after former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry urged voters of Amethi to defeat BJP's Smriti Irani. Earlier this month, Chaudhry praised Rahul by sharing his video captioning, "Rahul on fire," where the Waynand MP could be seen attacking PM.

Stepping up the ante against CM Banerjee for opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah said, "I'm not saying she is anti-Hindu, but she is pro-Muslim. She is shielding her Muslim vote bank by opposing the CAA. Bengal is a border state where lakhs of infiltrators enter every day. They are welcomed by the authorities due to state government's vote-bank politics. It's a matter of concern for us. Who is doing bomb blasts? Who is responsible for poll violence? Who is opposing CAA?"

The Union Home Minister further slammed Mamata-led TMC for its apathy towards the victims in Sandeshkhali, who accused party leaders of sexual harassment and land grab, and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kept shielding the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan till the end.

While speaking during the interview, Shah reaffirmed that the BJP will secure 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and might also cross 30.

Amit Shah Exposes Congress in Prajwal Revanna Case

Launching a scathing attack at the Congress party, Shah said that Congress already knew about Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexually explicit tapes but chose to hide it. He alleged that Congress was trying to protect Revanna, they released the videos two days after the Vokkaliga belt voted and waited for Revanna to flee the country. He assured, “The case will affect Congress, not us. Congress definitely hid the video. Due to political reasons, losses and gains, they took the steps late.”