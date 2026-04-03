Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Rally in Assam's Golakganj Cancelled Due to Helicopter Technical Snag

Golakganj/Guwahati: A minor technical issue in the helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah led to a delay in his schedule in Assam on Friday, forcing the cancellation of a key public rally in Golakganj.

The rally was originally scheduled for 11:00 AM in Golakganj, Dhubri district. Due to the snag, Shah could not reach the venue on time, resulting in the event being called off.

According to reports, the technical malfunction occurred while the helicopter was in use for Shah's campaign engagements ahead of the Assam Assembly elections. However, the disruption was limited to this one event, and his other scheduled rallies and programmes in the state remained unaffected.

Sources close to the visit indicated that Shah continued with his itinerary after the initial delay, with party leaders stepping in to manage the local arrangements in Golakganj. No further details on the exact nature of the technical snag or any safety concerns were immediately available, and officials confirmed that the helicopter was otherwise operational following standard checks.

Advertisement

This marks another instance of weather or technical challenges affecting high-profile political movements in the region, though BJP leaders maintained that the overall campaign momentum remains strong.

Advertisement