Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Approaches Hyderabad Court To Stop Defamatory Coverage Linking Him To Son’s FIR

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has approached the City Civil Court in Hyderabad seeking the removal of content circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube, and social media platforms that allegedly links him to a case involving his son Bandi Bhagirath.

In his petition, the Union Minister has requested the court to direct digital platforms and media houses to take down such content and prevent further dissemination of allegedly defamatory material.

Advocate Karunasagar, counsel for Bandi Sanjay Kumar, speaking to ANI on Friday, said, "In this defamation suit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has filed two interlocutory applications. The first application seeks a directive to all digital media channels--specifically satellite channels--as well as social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, instructing them neither to broadcast nor to publish any defamatory content against Bandi Sanjay Kumar regarding the case involving his son."

He further added, "The second interlocutory application requests the immediate removal of all defamatory content that has been broadcast on social media channels and other platforms over the past week."

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The advocate also warned of legal consequences for non-compliance, stating, "Failure to comply with this directive will be deemed 'contempt of court,' and legal action under the provisions of contempt of court will be initiated against any individual who fails to adhere to these orders."

Further legal proceedings in the matter are expected as per court directions.

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Earlier, Union Minister Bnadi Sanjay's son and a student at Mahindra University, Bandi Sai Bageerath, approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following allegations of sexual harassment.

The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.