Union Minister Chirag Paswan Receives Death Threat, Lok Janshakti Party Files Complaint

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan has allegedly received a death threat on social media, raising serious concerns regarding the safety and security of the Union minister. Following the death threat, the LJP's chief spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt has filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Patna. The Patna police are now investigating the matter to trace the accused behind sending threats to LJP President Paswan.

According to reports, the threat, which was issued on a popular social media platform, has shocked the party's leadership. LJP spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt, in his complaint, has demanded that the police take immediate action to identify the person behind the threat and ensure the safety of Chirag Paswan.

The Cyber Police Station in Patna has registered the complaint and is currently investigating the matter. The police are investigating the matter to identify the person behind the threat and take necessary action to prevent any harm to Chirag Paswan.

The LJP leaders stated that the death threat has raised concerns about Chirag Paswan's security, and the party is demanding that the police take all necessary measures to ensure his safety. As a prominent political leader, Chirag Paswan's security is of utmost importance, and any threat to his life is taken seriously by the police.

Lok Janshakti Party's Response

The Lok Janshakti Party has condemned the death threat and demanded that the authorities take immediate action to identify the accused behind the threat. Rajesh Bhatt has stated that the party will not tolerate any threat to its president's life and will take all necessary steps to ensure his safety.

The investigation into the death threat is currently underway.

The police official stated that the cyber police are using all available resources to track down the accused.