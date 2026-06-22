Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Joins MaitriBodh Parivaar’s Unique Yoga Day At Karjat Ashram

Karjat: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in a distinctive International Day of Yoga celebration at ShantiKshetra Premgiri Ashram in Karjat. The Union Minister joined the event, where MaitriBodh Parivaar brought together spirituality, culture and holistic wellness on a single platform.

Addressing hundreds of participants who had gathered to experience Yoga in its authentic spirit, Shekhawat observed that while modern innovation and technology will propel India forward, it is the nation’s spiritual and cultural roots that will give it strength, stability and wisdom to stay unmatched on its path ahead. His presence affirmed Yoga as more than exercise, a civilisational treasure and living part of India’s heritage.

The event was organised by MaitriBodh Parivaar, a socio-spiritual organisation devoted to uplifting humanity and nurturing the inner self. The Parivaar asserted that Yoga represents a deep route to personal transformation and collective well-being, a philosophy that aligns closely with the Ministry of AYUSH’s vision of promoting Yoga as a way of life. Founder and visionary Maitreya Dadashreeji, known as a Transformation Pioneer, spoke about the values of Maitri and Sanskriti.

He stressed on how friendship, human connection and cultural consciousness can bind society together and support Bharat’s emergence as a Vishwaguru, stressing that inner change is the bedrock for meaningful societal change.

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Gopal Krishna Agarwal, who has been collaborating with MaitriBodh Parivaar on initiatives that link culture, economy and policy for national progress, also attended the gathering. Karjat-Khalapur MLA Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve, who continues to work on the rural transformation of Karjat in harmony with the organisation’s initiatives, also participated in the event. These dignitaries joined participants in experiencing Yoga beyond postures and physical drills, exploring it as the union of body, mind and consciousness.

The celebration wove in a vibrant cultural thread with traditional performances of Ganesh Vandana and Mallakhamb, the ancient Indian yogic discipline celebrated for building strength, flexibility, balance and discipline.