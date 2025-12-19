Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Removal Act

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a viral video showing him attempting to remove a woman's hijab, saying he did so as a guardian.

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh instead questioned the woman for covering her face while collecting her appointment letter from the Bihar CM.

"Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong. If someone goes to collect their appointment letter, will they not show their face? Is this an Islamic nation? Nitish Kumar did this as a guardian. Do you not show your face when you go to the passport office? Do you not show your face when you go to the airport? This is India, and it will be governed by the rule of law. What Nitish Kumar did is correct... There's a new trend these days of linking everything to Islam," he said.

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate.

Advertisement

The video, which has sparked outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged at the Kaiserbagh Police Station in Lucknow against Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the viral hijab video that triggered outrage with political leaders across party lines, condemning Nitish Kumar's actions.

Advertisement

The complaint was submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana, accompanied by her lawyers, seeking the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the two leaders.

However, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday said that the Chief Minister's intentions were not wrong and the matter should not be viewed through a religious lens.