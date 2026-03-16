Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s Daughter Himayani Puri Files ₹10 Crore Defamation Suit Over Jeffrey Epstein Links

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s daughter Himayani Puri has approached the Delhi High Court with a defamation suit seeking the removal of online content that links her to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In her plea before the High Court, Himayani Puri has sought ₹10 crore in damages and a permanent injunction against multiple social media platforms and unidentified individuals. Additionally, the lawsuit asks for the removal of recordings, social media posts, online news articles, and other content that is allegedly circulating worldwide and links her to Epstein.

The petition further asks the court to instruct social media intermediaries including X, Google, Meta Platforms and LinkedIn to take down any similar derogatory material whenever it is brought to their notice.

The matter is likely to be listed for hearing on Tuesday.

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Allegations termed false and malicious

According to the suit, starting February 22, 2026, several social media accounts began circulating allegations alleging that Himayani Puri had direct or indirect business, financial or personal connections with Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal activities.

Additionally, some articles asserted that Puri's former employer, Real Partners LLC, had received financial perks or money associated with Epstein or his allies. Another accusation was that she and businessman Robert Millard conspired to cause Lehman Brothers to fail.

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Puri has denied these claims in her petition, calling them “entirely false, malicious, and devoid of any factual foundation.”

“The Defendant Nos. 1 to 14 and several unidentified John Doe(s)/Ashok Kumar(s) have strategically propagated these unfounded allegations through sensationalist and manipulative formats, including edited videos, misleading captions, and doctored thumbnails, designed to maximise public outrage, digital virality, and consequent reputational harm to the Plaintiff [Puri],” the suit states.

The plea further alleges that the campaign is coordinated and aimed at damaging her reputation globally. It adds that “she is being targeted in a coordinated and motivated manner with the clear intention of maligning and discrediting her, both in India and on a global scale”.

The suit also claims that the attacks are linked to her father’s political position.

“It is only because Mr Hardeep Singh Puri is currently a senior member of the Union Cabinet that his daughter, the Plaintiff, who is an exceptionally accomplished and self-reliant professional, is being viciously attacked,” the petition states.

The case has been settled by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and filed through advocates Shantanu Agarwal, Madhulika Rai Sharma, Manas Arora and Syed Hamza Ghayour of Lexster Law LLP.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri’s name in Epstein files

The lawsuit was filed weeks after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed accusations made by the opposition after his name was found in documents connected to the Epstein probe. Puri denied the accusations in an interview with Republic Media Network Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami, stating he was prepared to address any attempts by political rivals to connect him to misconduct.

“I'm waiting. There's an expression in the English language…come into my parlour…Come, we'll see. Come, let's have some fun. I am smelling of roses and the opposition knows it.”

The minister emphasized that he had nothing to hide and stated that legal action against the accusations might possibly be taken. Additionally, Puri expressed his desire for the public release of additional papers pertaining to the Epstein inquiry.

“I want more and more Epstein files to be aired. I want to be in the public domain. When they read, read as R-E-I-D or read R-E-A-D, when they read what I wrote to Reid…they'll say, in the midst of all that storm, there is one guy standing up for India. I was talking about Digital India, Make in India, at least 8 months before it was launched.”

Puri admitted that he had met Epstein, but he said that their interactions were brief and centered on talks about India's economic ambitions and a possible visit by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

An email dated June 23, 2014 from Puri to Epstein read: “Just saw your message on returning to Delhi, Jeffrey. Will be happy to assist/facilitate Reid Hoffman's visit.”

According to reports, the Epstein-related files contained 163 instances of Puri's name. In response, the minister stated that the figure does not suggest misconduct and only contains brief allusions and potential repetitions.

“In the eight years I was in New York, starting May, June 2009 to 2017, there's a total of four meetings with the man, in eight years, four meetings...There are not more than three or four meeting, or to be charitable, I'll say four.”