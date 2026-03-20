Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary Gets Death Threat, Calls Traced To Bengal’s Murshidabad

New Delhi: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has received a death threat, triggering a major security alert in the national capital.

The minister reportedly received multiple calls from an unknown number while he was on his way to Parliament. The caller allegedly threatened to kill him and sent details of his official tour programme, raising serious concerns over a possible security breach.

The threatening calls were reportedly traced to Murshidabad in West Bengal. The development comes just days after Chaudhary had campaigned in the state.

Security Up, Probe Underway

Security has been significantly beefed up outside the minister’s residence in New Delhi following the threat. A formal complaint has been registered by the Delhi Police, while the West Bengal Police have also launched a parallel investigation.

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Earlier Threats On March 18

This is not the first such incident. On March 18, threats were issued to the minister through calls and WhatsApp messages sent to his personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah. The caller reportedly identified himself as “Ismail” and claimed to be from Murshidabad.

The caller reportedly identified himself as ‘Ismail’ and claimed to be from Murshidabad.

Investigators revealed that the accused, using a different phone number, also claimed to possess a copy of the Union Minister’s official tour itinerary, further escalating security concerns.

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Authorities are now working to trace and apprehend the accused, even as intelligence agencies assess the nature and credibility of the threat.