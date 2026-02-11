Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Accuses Congress MPs of Hurling "Abuses" at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Says 'He is Hurt'

New Delhi: Following the submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by opposition MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday alleged that Congress members entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said the Speaker was "deeply hurt" by the incident and that he had personally spoken to him. He also referred to a dispute in the House regarding speaking permissions. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was allegedly not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone's permission to speak and would speak as he wished.

"As I said, the Speaker is very hurt. I have even spoken to the Speaker. They (Congress MPs) went to the Speaker's chamber and abused him, said bad things. Then the Speaker gave a ruling, which was not followed and then Rahul Gandhi said that he does not need anyone's permission to speak. He will speak as per his wish, without any rules... Unless permission is given by the Chair, members cannot speak in the House. Even the Prime Minister will speak only with the permission of the Chair. Everyone speaks only with permission," said Rijiju.

According to Rijiju, around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber and used inappropriate language. He further claimed that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present in the chamber and were encouraging the protesting MPs.

"At least 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber and abused him. I was also there. The Speaker is a very soft person, otherwise strict actions would have been taken. Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were also present inside, and they were encouraging them to fight," he added.

This comes after the Congress submitted a no-confidence motion notice against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. The discussion on the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to take place on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat sources.

Shortcomings have been found in the notice for the no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition MPs, seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Wednesday. The notice reportedly mentioned the events of February 2025 four times, which, under the rules, could have led to rejection.