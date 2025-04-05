Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's Convoy Met With Accident In MP's Sehore, 3 Cops Injured

Sehore: A vehicle in the convoy of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with an accident near Sehore in Madhya Pradesh leaving several police personnel injured on Saturday. According to reports, the accident took place near village Bedakhedi in Ashta police station area, following which the injured cops were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment in Sehore. As per the information, the accident occurred when Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on his way from Bhopal to Khategaon Sandalpur in Dewas district to meet the family of a victim involved in a recent Gujarat accident.

The local police confirmed the incident, saying as soon as the convoy of the Union Minister reached near village Bedakhedi, the police follow vehicle in the convoy went out of control and overturned. Three policemen in the vehicle were injured in this accident, who were rushed to the hospital.

The injured policemen have been identified as ASI SP Simoliya, Neeraj Shukla and Akash Atal.

A senior police official, the accident took place when the police vehicle, carrying five personnel, suddenly lost control and overturned at a turn near Beda Khedi village. The injured policemen were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital Ashta for treatment. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to the district hospital for further medical attention.

The Union Minister has instructed the officials and hospital administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured cops.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the condition of the vehicle and the road where the accident occurred.