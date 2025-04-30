How Dare You: Republican Lawmaker Gives It Back To Pakistan Over Pak Minister’s ‘Dirty Work’ Remark Against United States

Updated April 30th 2025, 21:49 IST
Washington: Republican lawmaker and co-chair of India Caucus, Rich McCormick has made strong statements against Pakistan over its Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's dirty work remark against United States saying how dare they made such an allegation and warned Islamabad on screwing up America.
Making hard hitting statements and schooling Pakistan to choose wisely what it intends to say and act in wake of Pahalgam attack and terror activities, Rich McCormick said, “It actually makes me angry. Don't tell me that Pakistan is doing anything that's dirty work for the United States. Be specific if you're going to make that sort of assertion, be very specific, and be very careful because now you're screwing with the United States' intentions.”
Republican leader Rich McCormick directed Pakistan to be very specific in making any assertion and warned Islamabad to mind its statement saying that United States has evil intent in India through Pakistan.
"You're telling us that we want Pakistan to do dirty work in India. How dare you? That really upsets me. Don't ever infer that the United States has evil intent in India through Pakistan. That is a ridiculous and despicable statement," Rich McCormick said.
Continuing hitting out at Pakistan, Republican lawmaker Rick McCormick said that the choice is with Pakistan whether they want to be associated with a terrorist cell or with a legitimate government looking for peaceful solutions.
"Pakistan has a big choice to make. Are they going to mass their troops at the border and pretend like it's somehow India's fault for reacting to a terrorist attack? Can they say that it should never have happened, and how can we help? That will tell us exactly where they're coming from, what their intentions are, what kind of country they are, and how they define themselves going forward. Do you want to be associated with a Terrorist Cell? Or do you want to be associated with a legitimate government looking for peaceful solutions between two nuclear powers?..." Rich McCormick said.
Published April 30th 2025, 21:49 IST