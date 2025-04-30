How Dare You: Republican Lawmaker Gives It Back To Pakistan Over Pak Minister’s ‘Dirty Work’ Remark Against United States

Washington: Republican lawmaker and co-chair of India Caucus, Rich McCormick has made strong statements against Pakistan over its Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's dirty work remark against United States saying how dare they made such an allegation and warned Islamabad on screwing up America.

Making hard hitting statements and schooling Pakistan to choose wisely what it intends to say and act in wake of Pahalgam attack and terror activities, Rich McCormick said, “It actually makes me angry. Don't tell me that Pakistan is doing anything that's dirty work for the United States. Be specific if you're going to make that sort of assertion, be very specific, and be very careful because now you're screwing with the United States' intentions.”

How dare you: Republican lawmaker warns Pakistan

Republican leader Rich McCormick directed Pakistan to be very specific in making any assertion and warned Islamabad to mind its statement saying that United States has evil intent in India through Pakistan.

"You're telling us that we want Pakistan to do dirty work in India. How dare you? That really upsets me. Don't ever infer that the United States has evil intent in India through Pakistan. That is a ridiculous and despicable statement," Rich McCormick said.

‘Pakistan has a big choice to make, whether to stand with terrorists or…’: Republican lawmaker

Continuing hitting out at Pakistan, Republican lawmaker Rick McCormick said that the choice is with Pakistan whether they want to be associated with a terrorist cell or with a legitimate government looking for peaceful solutions.