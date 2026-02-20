Unnao Custodial Death Case: Delhi HC Directs Kuldeep Sengar's Brother Jaideep to Surrender by Tomorrow, Seeks Status Report

New Delhi: In yet another major setback to expelled BJP MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Delhi High Court on Friday ordered his brother Jaideep Singh Sengar alias Atul Singh to surrender by tomorrow in connection with a custodial death case.

Delhi High Court orders surrender

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was hearing a plea filed by Jaideep Singh Sengar seeking further extension of interim bail after suspension of his 10-year sentence.

During the hearing, the court directed Jaideep Singh Sengar to surrender by tomorrow. The bench has also called for a status report in the matter.

Jaideep Singh Sengar was convicted in the Unnao custodial death case along with his brother Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Plea for suspension of sentence

The two brothers are currently seeking suspension of their 10-year sentence in connection with the custodial death case.

The High Court is examining their plea and has sought a status report before taking a further decision.

Custodial Death of Unnao Rape Victim's Father

The case pertains to the death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father in 2018.

On April 3, 2018, the survivor’s father was involved in an altercation where he was thrashed by Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh, and several associates. Following the incident, local police did not arrest the attackers; instead, they took the father into custody on charges related to the Arms Act.

His condition deteriorated rapidly while in judicial custody. On April 9, 2018, he passed away. A subsequent post-mortem report revealed 14 significant injuries on his body, leading to a trial court later concluding that he had been beaten to death while in custody.Separate conviction in rape case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is already serving life imprisonment after being convicted for raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

The High Court’s latest order in the custodial death case adds to the legal challenges faced by the former MLA and his family.

What is the Unnao Rape Case?

The case dates back to June 2017, when a 17-year-old girl from Unnao was allegedly lured to Sengar’s residence on the pretext of a job by the neighbour and distant relative named Shashi Singh. According to the survivor, Sengar raped her while threats were issued to silence her.

The survivor further alleged that she was abducted again days later, held captive for over a week, gang-raped, and later sold to another man for ₹60,000.

Self-immolation attempt and national outcry

On April 8, 2018, a day before her father succumbed to injuries sustained in police custody, the survivor attempted self-immolation outside the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow. The incident drew nationwide attention, following which the probe was handed over to the CBI. Sengar was arrested on April 13, 2018.

2019 crash and Supreme Court intervention

In July 2019, while Sengar was in jail, a vehicle carrying the survivor, her lawyer, and two relatives was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. The two relatives were killed, and the survivor sustained critical injuries.

Following the incident and allegations of threats, the Supreme Court transferred all related cases to a special court in Delhi for a day-to-day trial and ordered central security cover for the survivor.

Conviction and subsequent legal developments