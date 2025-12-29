Unnao Rape Case: Security Tightened As Supreme Court Hears CBI Plea Challenging Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

New Delhi: Security has been heightened outside the Supreme Court as a three-judge vacation bench led by Justice Surya Kant will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision against the suspension of 2017 Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. Additionally, Sengar's daughter and his advocate, Aiswarya Sengar, arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing

On Sunday, the victim in the 2017 Unnao rape case said that she has faith that she will get justice from the Supreme Court and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can fight her legal battle without fear. This comes after the Delhi High Court recently granted conditional bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 rape case.

Speaking during the protest organised by All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) in Delhi today, the Unnao rape victim claimed that Sengar had bribed officials, including the CBI Investigating Officer and Delhi High Court judge, and said her family had suffered severe consequences since Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail.

"I have faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court. Kuldeep Sengar has bribed a Delhi HC judge and a CBI Investigating Officer. My husband's job was snatched away, and my children and witnesses are under threat. Protection must be provided to those we name before the CBI. I request CM Yogi Adityanath to protect me in a way that I can fight my battle fearlessly," the rape victim said to ANI.

Meanwhile, members of the All India Progressive Women Association (AIPWA) staged a protest in Delhi in support of the Unnao rape survivor, demanding justice and adequate protection for her and her family. Protesters raised slogans and held posters with written slogans such as "activist in jail, rapists on bail", "zero tolerance for rapists", "cancel Kuldeep Singh's bail" and many more.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he will continue to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.