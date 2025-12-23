Unnao Rape Survivor Speaks to Arnab, Heads to Central Delhi to Protest Against Delhi HC Verdict on Sengar’s Sentence

New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor on Tuesday spoke to Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as she headed out to stage a protest in Central Delhi against the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the life imprisonment sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, saying her family’s safety has been completely taken away and that they have been left with “no other option”.

Speaking during the live debate, the survivor said the decision had pushed her and her family to the brink, forcing them to take to the streets in protest.

“We are going for a protest and we have no other option left”, she said.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the decision, she said, “My family's safety has been taken away. My uncle's bail has been revoked. His car and all his belongings have been taken away. After that, we had to make a judgment”.

The survivor questioned the timing and intent behind the High Court’s order, alleging that the judgment had been halted and later delivered after a long gap.

“So, if the debate had been completed after two or three days, then everyone would have known. But this judgment has been stopped and the judgment has been made after three months. After settling everything with the government, this judgment has been made”, she said.

Appealing for public support, the survivor said the order sends a dangerous message to society and could encourage perpetrators of sexual violence.

“So that every sister and daughter can get justice. I am a victim of a lot of rape. In this way, the rapists will have the courage to come out after five or six years. So the daughters of the country are not safe, they are unsafe. Looking at this judgment”, she said.

Calling for people to stand with her, she added, “This is my request. I know we really want justice, there is no other option left. We want people to support. Come on. We are heading towards Central Delhi”.

During the debate, it was revealed that the survivor was uncertain about where to continue her protest and was considering sitting outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

“We don't know where to go. Whom to blame, first of all?” she said.

Arnab Goswami, while giving context to viewers, said the survivor had not eaten and was visibly distressed, adding that she had been crying continuously while preparing for the protest.

Reacting strongly to the situation, Arnab questioned the broader implications of the court’s order, asking, “Where do we seek justice in this country? What is the message going to other victims? Where do we reassure them that we will get you justice?”

The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended Sengar’s life sentence awarded in 2019 for the 2017 rape of a minor girl from Unnao. The case had sparked nationwide outrage after the survivor attempted self-immolation in 2018, alleging police inaction.

Her father later died in judicial custody, a development that further intensified public anger and led to the transfer of the case to Delhi.