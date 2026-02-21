Unnao Rape Victim Accuses Police Of Shielding Father's Killers, Says 5 Murderers Still At Large

New Delhi: The victim of the Unnao rape case on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of allegedly protecting the individuals involved in the custodial death of her father. She said that five more of her father's "murderers" were still free.

Speaking to ANI, the victim claimed that despite her repeated appeals to take action against the Unnao culprits, the administration has not taken a single action.

"I promised my father that even though you are no more, I will ensure that we will take these people to the gallows by appealing to the Court. Five more of my father's murderers are still free. The police are also involved in this. The Unnao Administration is also colluding with them in this. I have sent so many appeals, but the Unnao Administration has not taken a single action," said the victim.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has ordered Jaideep Singh Sengar, alias Atul Singh, to surrender by tomorrow. A convict in the Unnao custodial death case alongside his brother Kuldeep Singh Sengar, he is currently seeking a suspension of his 10-year sentence.

Advertisement

The High Court has called for a status report on the matter, even though his counsel assured the bench that Jaideep Singh Sengar will surrender before the jail authorities by tomorrow.

Commenting on the developments, Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the rape victim, stated that Jaideep Sengar is set to surrender at Tihar Jail. Pracha noted that Sengar will surrender in Delhi, as the convict did not accept the legal team's request to surrender in Kanpur.

Advertisement

"The High Court was of the view that he (Jaideep Sengar) should surrender today itself. Time till tomorrow has been given to surrender. His legal team also asked for him to be able to surrender in Kanpur. But that was also not accepted. Ultimately, he has to surrender in Tihar Jail tomorrow, only then will his application be heard," said Pracha.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving 10 years sentence in the custodial death case and a life sentence in the minor rape case. His appeals in both cases are pending before the Delhi High Court.

The bench had noted that, as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the matter should be decided on priority within 3 months. All matters are pending before different benches. In this situation matter can't be decided in 3 months.