Unseen Moments: Manjunath Rao’s Last Walk With Wife And Son at Sonamarg Before Pahalgam Horror | WATCH

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A heart-wrenching video has emerged of Manjunath Rao, one of the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, spending serene moments with his family just days before tragedy struck.

The clip, now going viral across social media, shows Manjunath walking hand in hand with his wife Pallavi and their young son, all smiles, against the breathtaking backdrop of Sonamarg's valleys.

In the now-emotional footage, the husband and wife are seen in coordinated outfits, symbolising not just a family on vacation, but one united in love.

With their son between them, the trio strolls peacefully through the scenic landscape, completely unaware that their happy memories would soon be shattered by violence. Manjunath, a devoted husband and father, was among the 26 innocent lives brutally cut short in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Social media users have been pouring in their tributes and expressing anguish over the contrast between the family's joyful moments in the video and the horror that followed. Many are calling for justice and stronger action against those behind the attack.

“Go Tell Modi”: Manjunath Rao’s Wife Pallavi Recounts Pahalgam Terror Horror

In a heartbreaking account of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pallavi Rao, the wife of Manjunath Rao, opened up to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the harrowing moment her world came crashing down.

With a trembling voice and visible grief, Pallavi recounted the terrifying sequence of events that unfolded right before her eyes.

“We were staying at the Pahalgam Mountain Villa Hotel,” Pallavi began. “My husband, our son, and I had arrived in Kashmir on April 19. Everything was beautiful—peaceful—until that one moment that changed everything.”

On April 22, the family visited the popular "Mini Switzerland" meadow in Pahalgam. Just minutes after arriving, gunshots shattered the calm. "At first, we thought it was the army—maybe a training drill. Everyone around us thought the same. No one panicked,” she recalled.

But the truth quickly emerged. Chaos broke out as people began fleeing in fear. “When I turned around… my husband was on the ground, shot. He was dead.”

Pallavi then came face-to-face with the terrorist. In a moment of unimaginable courage, she confronted him. “I said, ‘You killed my husband, kill me too.’ But he didn’t. Instead, he said something that still rings in my ears — ‘Tell Modi.’”

Manjunath Rao, a real estate businessman from Vijayanagar in Shivamogga, had come to Kashmir with dreams of showing his family the beauty of the valley. That dream turned into a nightmare.

According to Pallavi, the attack happened moments after Manjunath stepped aside to buy snacks. “We had just gotten there. He had gone a little ahead to get something. Then came the gunshots. My son and I ran toward the sound… and there he was, lying motionless.”