New Delhi: Bangladesh , which has been on the verge of collapse since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the takeover by a radical Islamist regime under interim chief Muhammad Yunus, has dared to threaten India as it prepares a kinetic response to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

Muhammad Yunus’ close aide and former Bangladeshi Army officer has suggested that Bangladesh should collaborate with China to occupy India’s northeastern region if New Delhi plans to attack Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Pak-backed terrorists kill innocent Indians in Pahalgam terror attack

In one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in decades, Pakistan-backed terrorists killed innocent Indian civilians, mostly tourists visiting Kashmir for vacation.

The terrorists singled out Hindu tourists, identifying them by their IDs, forcing them to recite the Kalma, and then shooting them dead in front of their families—including their spouses, children, and parents.

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Prime Minister, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, cut short his visit and returned to India, where he convened a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting.

Two days later, in a decisive statement, PM Modi warned that India would track down and bring the perpetrators, handlers, and their backers to justice, ensuring they face consequences they will never forget.

Since then, PM Modi has been holding critical security meetings with army commanders, heads of the Indian armed forces, and cabinet ministers to finalise India’s foolproof strategy before taking action to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

On the other hand, Pakistan appears rattled, tense, and panicked, anticipating a strong and imminent response from India. In response, it has been issuing nuclear and other threats, despite lacking the capability to follow through.

Pakistan though on one side has been issuing out warnings against any Indian action while on the other is crying before the international community including US President Donald Trump to help avert a war with India.

Reports suggest that Pakistan’s political leadership and military establishment are not aligned on how to counter India, with many army commanders and personnel resigning, unwilling to fight a war they believe their country is destined to lose.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian aircraft and restricted their domestic flights in several districts, particularly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), fearing an Indian strike.

India, in its initial non-kinetic response to the Pahalgam attack, suspended the Indus Water Treaty—a move by the Modi government that will prove disastrous for Islamabad.