UP: 2 Injured in Road Rage Shooting Incident in Sonbhadra, 3 Detained

Sonbhadra: Two people were injured in a shooting incident following a road rage dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Sheetla Chauraha in Robertsganj area around 11.35 pm on Saturday when Murli, from Pannuganj, was driving his SUV towards Barouli, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

His vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck in the area, leading to an altercation with its owner, Rajababu, and his associates, Suraj Sonkar and Vikas Sonkar, residents of Robertsganj, the officer said.

Murli then called his friends, including Nitesh Singh. Amid the scuffle, Nitesh allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring Vikas. Nitesh himself also suffered a bullet wound, the SP said.