3 Killed, 4 Injured In Head-on Collision Between Truck, Dumper in UP
Three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a dumper in Mohammadabad area on Thursday.
Farrukhabad (UP): Three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a dumper in Mohammadabad area here on Thursday, police said.
The truck, loaded with gas cylinders, and a dumper coming from Bohorikpur collided head-on near Kumhauli village in Mohammadabad Kotwali area at around 7 am, they said.
Truck driver Abhimanyu (42), dumper driver Rahul (40) and Ramkishore (55) died in the accident and four people got injured, they said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.
