Updated March 25th, 2024 at 07:55 IST
UP: 4 Booked for 'Indecent' Holi Programme in Mathura
- India
Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme under the Vrindavan Police Station area | Image:Freepik
Mathura: Four persons, including the owner of a restaurant, were booked for allegedly organising an "indecent" Holi programme under the Vrindavan Police Station area, officials on Sunday said.
Police took cognisance of a purported video of the programme held on March 21, they said.
The programme was organised by a real estate group, they said.
An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 and 294 in Vrindavan Police Station, said Arvind Kumar, Superintendent of Police (city).
Published March 25th, 2024 at 07:55 IST