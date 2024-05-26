Updated May 26th, 2024 at 16:25 IST
UP: 4 Dead in Deadly Collision Between Bus, Mini Vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri
Four people died in a deadly collision between a high-speed bus and a mini vehicle on the Nakaha Shankarpur Highway of Kheri police station.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP: 4 Dead in Deadly Collision Between Bus, Mini Vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Lakhimpur Kheri: Four people died in a deadly collision between a high-speed bus and a mini vehicle on the Nakaha Shankarpur Highway of Kheri police station.
Advertisement
Published May 26th, 2024 at 16:25 IST