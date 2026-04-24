UP Anti-Terror Squad Busts ISI-linked Terror Module; Two Operatives Arrested in Noida

Noida/Lucknow, April 23: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two operatives allegedly working at the behest of पाकिस्तान-based gangsters and ISI handlers, foiling a major terror conspiracy aimed at disturbing peace and security in India.

The accused have been identified as Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan (20), a resident of Baghpat currently living in Meerut, and Sameer Khan (20), a resident of Old Seemapuri in Delhi. Both were apprehended from Noida following intelligence inputs about their suspicious activities.

According to ATS officials, the duo was in direct contact with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, along with associates like Aabid Jatt, through social media and encrypted communication channels. They were allegedly being radicalised and groomed to carry out terror activities in India.

Radicalisation and Recruitment

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sameer Khan was tasked with spreading extremist propaganda, including promoting “Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)” by writing slogans on walls and motivating others to join the outfit. The accused were also involved in attempts to recruit and radicalise Indian youth through online platforms.

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Reconnaissance and Attack Planning

The ATS found that both accused were conducting reconnaissance (recce) of potential targets as directed by their handlers. They were preparing to execute attacks, including targeted killings and grenade attacks, at sensitive and high-footfall locations in Delhi-NCR.

Death Threats Issued

Investigations further revealed that, under instructions from Pakistani handlers, the accused had issued death threats to several individuals. In some instances, Pakistani handlers were also present on conference calls during these threats, indicating direct foreign control and coordination.

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Financial and Logistical Support

The handlers allegedly promised the accused ₹50,000 in advance and ₹2.5 lakh after executing attacks, along with arrangements to send them to Pakistan via Dubai. Weapons and funds were also being facilitated through the network. A pistol, live cartridges, a knife and mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Legal Action and Further Probe

Based on the evidence, a case has been registered at ATS Police Station, Lucknow, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ATS is now seeking police custody remand of the accused to uncover the larger network, identify other associates, and trace the full extent of the terror conspiracy.