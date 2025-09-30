UP ATS Busts 'Mujahideen Army' Plot, Arrests Four Extremists Linked to Terror Network

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday has arrested four individuals from Lucknow on charges of having links to a Pakistan-based organisation. The accused identified as Akram, Safeel, Tauheed, and Qasim who were plotting to implement Sharia law and had targeted non-Muslim religious leaders.

All four accused were allegedly conspiring to form a ‘Mujahideen Army’ to create unrest in the state.

According to police, "The accused were radicalising and connecting with individuals of similar mindsets. Due to their extremist religious ideology, they were identifying targets and planning terrorist activities aimed at their elimination. For these purposes, they were compiling, writing, and promoting the dissemination of violent jihadist literature.”

Officials confiscated five mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, ATM debit and credit cards, and a PhonePe scanner from them.

The ATS is currently interrogating the suspects, and further investigations are under way to uncover the complete nexus.