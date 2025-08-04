UP ATS Foils Radical Group's Plot, Arrests Two Suspects Linked To Anti-National Activities

Lucknow: In a major crackdown against radical groups, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two suspects. The accused men arrested by the UP ATS have been identified as Osama Sheikh and Ajmal Ali, who are linked to a radical group. The arrests have exposed a sinister plot to spread communal hatred, promote Sharia law, and brainwash youth, which both suspects were allegedly doing.

According to police, the two arrested men were connected via Instagram and Signal, and their WhatsApp group had a staggering 400 Pakistani members. The revelation raised serious concerns about the group's international connections and the threat it poses to national security. The group's activities included promoting anti-national ideologies, spreading communal hatred, and brainwashing vulnerable youth.

The investigation has revealed that the group's activities were carefully planned and executed to radicalise young minds and promote a divisive agenda.

After the arrest of the two accused, the ATS is now investigating the case to identify other members involved in this conspiracy and bring them to justice.

The police officials stated that the UP ATS's swift action in arresting the two men has prevented possible harm to the safety and security of the nation. The agency's efforts to crack down on radical groups and prevent the spread of anti-national ideologies are commendable.