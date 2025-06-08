UP Billionaire Cop Nargis Khan's Husband Arrested In His Brother's Suicide Case

Kanpur: Suresh Yadav, husband of UP billionaire cop Nargis Khan, has been arrested in Kanpur (Dehat) after evading authorities for 13 years. Yadav was wanted in connection with his brother’s suicide case, a crime that had remained unresolved since 2011.

UP Billionaire Cop Nargis Khan's Husband Arrested in Brother's Suicide Case

Yadav, a liquor businessman, had been on the run since 2011, following allegations that he instigated his younger brother’s suicide. Despite multiple court summons and arrest warrants, he managed to evade capture, leading authorities to declare him a fugitive.

Suresh Yadav with wife Nargis Khan/file photo

Arrested in Kanpur

Following a tip, UP Police tracked and arrested Yadav in Kanpur, bringing an end to his 13-year-long escape. His late arrest speaks volumes about delayed justice and the influence of wealth and power in shielding accused individuals from the law.

Nargis Khan’s Controversial Past

Nargis Khan, Inspector in UP Police, has been under scrutiny for her immense wealth. She allegedly owns assets worth crores of rupees. She also owns many luxury cars, including BMW, Thar, Mercedes and others, if sources are to be believed.

Nargis Khan/file photo